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News Photo Shelling of Chernihiv region
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Russians attacked an ambulance in Chernihiv region: medical workers injured. PHOTO

On Sunday, 11 January, Russian occupiers struck an ambulance in Semenivka, Chernihiv Oblast. Two medical workers were injured.

This was reported on Facebook by Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the enemy attack

"Russian criminals attacked an ambulance returning from a call. Two medical workers were injured," the official wrote.

In Chernihiv region, the crew was injured due to an attack by the Russian Federation
Photo: Head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration Oleksandr Seliverstov on Facebook

He also published photos of the ambulance damaged by the enemy attack.

Read more: Occupiers hit ambulance with drone in Kherson: driver injured

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attack (674) ambulance (38) Semenivka (24)
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