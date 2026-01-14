Day in Donetsk region: 1 person killed, 5 more wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 14 January, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kramatorsk district

Three people were wounded, and vehicles were damaged in the Mykolaiv district. A business was damaged in Sloviansk. One person was killed, and six private houses were damaged in Kramatorsk. A warehouse and a truck were damaged in Rozdol, Oleksandrivka district. Two people were wounded, and vehicles were damaged in Druzhkivka.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska district.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 20 times in 24 hours. 399 people, including 24 children, were evacuated from the front line.









Read: Russia shelled 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region: 8 people were injured, including 2 children