Day in Donetsk region: 1 person killed, 5 more wounded. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.
The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 14 January, according to Censor.NET.
Kramatorsk district
Three people were wounded, and vehicles were damaged in the Mykolaiv district. A business was damaged in Sloviansk. One person was killed, and six private houses were damaged in Kramatorsk. A warehouse and a truck were damaged in Rozdol, Oleksandrivka district. Two people were wounded, and vehicles were damaged in Druzhkivka.
Bakhmut district
A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska district.
In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 20 times in 24 hours. 399 people, including 24 children, were evacuated from the front line.
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