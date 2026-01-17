6 992 8
Anti-drone "traps" in action: protective tunnels demonstrated in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO
In the Zaporizhzhia region, anti-drone "tunnels" protect important logistics routes.
This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
The Molniya UAV got tangled in the net
He published a photo of a Russian Molniya strike UAV that got tangled in a net and was unable to reach its target.
"The result of the work of protective 'tunnels' on important logistics routes in the region," wrote the head of the RMA.
Fedorov stressed that anti-drone tunnels save lives and protect equipment every day by creating a reliable barrier against enemy drones.
What preceded this?
Earlier, it was reported that by the end of 2025, the State Special Transport Service had installed 534 km of anti-drone protection in seven regions of Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password