Anti-drone "traps" in action: protective tunnels demonstrated in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

In the Zaporizhzhia region, anti-drone "tunnels" protect important logistics routes.

This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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The Molniya UAV got tangled in the net

He published a photo of a Russian Molniya strike UAV that got tangled in a net and was unable to reach its target.

"The result of the work of protective 'tunnels' on important logistics routes in the region," wrote the head of the RMA.

Read more: 96 enemy UAVs out of 115 were neutralized, there were hits at 11 locations, - Air Force

Fedorov stressed that anti-drone tunnels save lives and protect equipment every day by creating a reliable barrier against enemy drones.

What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that by the end of 2025, the State Special Transport Service had installed 534 km of anti-drone protection in seven regions of Ukraine.