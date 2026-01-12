Defense Ministry says over 534 km of anti-drone protection installed in 2025

Following the results of 2025, the State Special Transport Service installed 534 km of anti-drone protection in seven regions of Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry reported this, Censor.NET says.

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In 2025, the State Special Transport Service installed 534 km of anti-drone protection, anti-drone nets along roads. Servicemen protected roads in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions.

Anti-drone protection in the regions

It is noted that the following amount of protection was installed in each region:

Donetsk region — 92.2 km;

Dnipropetrovsk region — 66.7 km;

Zaporizhzhia region — 106.2 km;

Kherson region — 95.1 km;

Sumy region — 116.9 km;

Kyiv region — 52.4 km;

Kharkiv region — 5.0 km (work has begun).

Read more: Three-level system of protection against Russian drones has been created in Kherson region, - RMA

What else has been done?

In addition, the State Special Transport Service carried out:

the construction of more than 2,000 strongpoints;

the digging of more than 3,000 km of anti-tank ditches;

the installation of 1,000 km of barrier pyramids (P3-1 type);

the installation of 16,000 km of the "Yegoza" barrier line;

the installation of more than 4,000 km of low-visibility obstacles.

Read more: Due to bad weather, anti-drone tunnel supports on frontline roads in Zaporizhzhia have been damaged, - RMA

"In 2026, servicemen of the State Special Transport Service continue working to protect the logistical routes of the Defense Forces and build fortifications," the Defense Ministry noted.