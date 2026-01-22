Former SBGS head Deineko appears in case of bribes for unhindered border crossing

The name of former SBGSU Chairman Serhii Deineko appears in a corruption case involving the corruption at the border.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant ruling of the High Anti-Corruption Court is available to the publication.

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The document mentions former SBGS head Serhii Deineko, who was notified today of the charges brought against him by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The ruling states that during the pre-trial investigation, it was established that between 2020 and 2023, Deineko, through trusted individuals under his control, effectively acquired ownership of a land plot in the Kyiv region, where he built a residential house.

In doing so, he acquired assets that exceed his legal income by 60,000 untaxed minimum wages.

What preceded this?

Earlier, the media reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting a search at the home of former State Border Service head Deineko.

Recall that the NABU reported that in 2023, a group of individuals organised the illegal transportation of cigarettes across the state border of Ukraine to the EU. This was facilitated by top officials of the State Border Guard Service, who received illegal benefits on a regular basis.

The former head of the State Border Guard Service is among the suspects.

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