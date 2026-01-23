Ukraine is facing demographic crisis: for every newborn, there are three deaths

According to data from the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, more than 168,700 children were born in Ukraine in 2025. At the same time, 485,200 deaths were recorded.

In total, there were three deaths for every newborn last year. Over the year, mortality in Ukraine decreased by 2%, and birth rates by 4.5%, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The birth rate continues to fall

Apart from areas of active combat, the largest decline in birth rates is observed in frontline regions.

The rate has fallen in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. Traditionally, the largest number of children were born in Kyiv.

There are also regions that have seen an increase in the number of newborns. For example, the birth rate has increased in the Lviv and Volyn regions.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.

There were fewer deaths in Poltava and Rivne regions.

Read more: Birth rate in Ukraine has fallen by 2.2 times in 10 years: three deaths per baby. INFOGRAPHICS