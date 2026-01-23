Woman and her two children, aged 4 and 5, died in fire in Zhytomyr region, two-year-old child hospitalised, - SES

In the Zhytomyr region, two children and their mother died in a house fire, and another child was hospitalised.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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A woman and two children died

"A terrible fire in the Zhytomyr region: a 32-year-old woman and her two children, aged 4 and 5, died in a fire in their own home. A third child, only two years old, was hospitalised," the report said.

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What is known?

It is noted that the tragedy occurred at night in the village of Koziivka, Korostyshiv community, Zhytomyr district. The fire engulfed the 85 sq. m. house and completely destroyed it.



Rescuers extinguished the fire. Currently, the community's rescue officer is establishing all the circumstances and causes of the incident.