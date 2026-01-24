Enemy shelled two districts of Donetsk region: one person was wounded and there was damage

Yesterday, 23 January 2026, Russian troops attacked two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

According to the Regional Military Administration, five houses were damaged in Zolote Kolodiazhne in the Shakhovr district, four in Zapovidne, two in Toretsk, and one in Vesele.

Kramatorsk district

It is also noted that a house was damaged in Rayhorodok, Mykolaiv community. In Sloviansk, a high-rise building, a private house and three cars were damaged. One person was wounded in Kramatorsk. In Kostyantynivka, a high-rise building and an administrative building were damaged.

See more: Russians launched 756 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: homes and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS