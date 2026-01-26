Military officer who "leaked" locations of air defence systems near Ukrainian airfields to enemy has been detained, - SSU

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, detained another Russian informant in the Mykolaiv region. He turned out to be a 21-year-old serviceman of one of the air defence units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, recruited by the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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What information did the traitor pass on to the enemy?

As the investigation established, the suspect "leaked" data to the Russian Federation about the air defence system near the operational airfields of the Ukrainian troops.

In particular, it has been documented that during an air raid alert, the informant, while on duty, recorded a monitor with secret software on his phone camera.

"He also passed on to the enemy data on the flight paths of Ukrainian Armed Forces aircraft and the combat positions of Ukrainian air defence units.

With the help of intelligence data, the Russians hoped to strike the airfields of the Defence Forces "bypassing" radar stations and mobile fire groups," the statement said.

Read more: FSB agent was preparing terrorist attack in centre of Lviv: SSU detained him and conducted investigation. PHOTO

Detention of a traitor

However, SSU officers acted pre-emptively and detained the informant immediately after his first communication with the occupiers. At the same time, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops.

It was established that the suspect came to the attention of Russian special services when he wrote pro-Kremlin comments on Telegram channels.

During searches, a smartphone with evidence of his work for the Russian Federation was seized from him.

What are the consequences?

Based on the evidence gathered, Security Service investigators informed him that he was suspected of violating two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Article 114-2 (unauthorised dissemination of information about the direction, movement of weapons, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law);

Part 1 of Article 361-2 (unauthorised sale or distribution of restricted information stored in electronic computers, automated systems, computer networks or on media containing such information).

See more: FSB agent who adjusted enemy strikes on Kyiv detained - SSU. PHOTO

The perpetrator faces up to 12 years in prison. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.