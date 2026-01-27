Enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: woman wounded in Nikopol
On 27 January, Russian troops repeatedly attacked Nikopol and settlements in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the shelling, a woman was wounded, and significant damage to residential and critical infrastructure was recorded.
The situationwas reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol district
Victims
- In Nikopol, a 33-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy strike. She was hospitalised in serious condition.
- The aggressor attacked not only the city but also the district throughout the day. Artillery and FPV drones were directed at settlements in the Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Myrove communities.
Destruction
Two five-storey buildings, two private houses, cars, infrastructure, and a gas pipeline were damaged. Two farm buildings were destroyed.
Synelnykove district
The Russian army also directed a drone at the Slovianske community; no one was injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password