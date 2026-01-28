In Izium, forest ranger’s assistant involved in death of Ukrainian soldiers was exposed

The Security Service's counterintelligence and the State Bureau of Investigation exposed an assistant to the forest manager of a state forestry enterprise in the Kharkiv region who, together with the occupiers, participated in the shooting of a Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle during the fighting for the city of Izium in April 2022.

According to the case file, the official, together with militants from the Wagner Group, attacked a Ukrainian military SUV in a forest area in the Izium district, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The suspect not only helped the Russians set up an ambush on the route of the Defence Forces, but also directly participated in the attack on the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As the investigation established, in order to commit the crime, the forester "gained the trust" of the servicemen of one of the territorial defence brigades. He imposed his "help" on Ukrainian soldiers, assuring them that he knew the area well, in particular the local forests.

However, in reality, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the forester established contact with the Russians and offered them cooperation in the war against Ukraine.

As a result, in April 2022, the suspect passed on information to the Russian invaders about the planned route of a Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle through a forest in the Izium district. Moreover, he received automatic weapons and ammunition from the occupiers and personally participated in the attack on the off-road vehicle.

After the de-occupation of the Izyum district in the autumn of 2022, the forester tried to "lay low" and thus avoid justice. However, SSU and SBI employees documented his involvement in the crime, established his location and detained him.

The suspect has been notified of his suspicion of high treason committed under martial law.

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.





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