Occupiers carried out 841 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: three people killed and 16 wounded
Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 841 strikes on 34 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in deaths and injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
Victims of shelling
"Three people were killed and 16 were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region," the report said.
What did the Russians use?
Russian troops used aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems, and artillery to attack the Zaporizhzhia region.
- Russian troops carried out 23 air strikes on Kushuhum, Tersianka, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Charivne, Dolynka, Huliaipilske, Ternuvate, Barvinivka and Kopani.
- 475 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Komyshuvakha, Tersianka, Bilenke, Tavriiske, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Zelene, Solodke, Dobropillia, and Preobrazhenka.
- Eight MLRS strikes were delivered on Zaporizhzhia, Tersianka, Huliaipole, and Solodke.
- 335 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Zelene,
Solodke, and Dobropillia.
Damage
It is noted that 385 reports of damage to homes, cars and infrastructure were received.
What preceded it?
On the night of 29 January, Russian troops struck Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia district of Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in deaths and injuries.
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