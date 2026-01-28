Detectors, anti-drone tunnels and interception crews: Zaporizhzhia strengthens its defences against Russian attacks, - RMA

In the Zaporizhzhia region, they are countering the invasion of Russian drones by detecting enemy FPV drones, using anti-drone tunnels, and reinforcing Defense Forces units.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Attacks by Shaheds

The enemy continues to shell the Zaporizhzhia region with various weapons, including drones. Russian "shaheds" cause the most damage.

"To combat 'suicide bombers', we are developing drone interception crews. In cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force Command and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, we are increasing our own forces and resources in order to destroy not 50-55% of 'suicide bombers', but significantly more," Fedorov said.

Read more: Failed assault in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 31 invaders were left lying in field near Huliaipole after encounter with Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO

Reconnaissance drones and "Molniya" drones

In addition, Russian reconnaissance drones and Molniya-type drones pose a security challenge for the region.

"Our two Zaporizhzhia brigades are leaders in Ukraine in shooting down such drones. This is the precise and professional work of the crews who protect the regional center. More than 90% of Molniya drones do not reach Zaporizhzhia. They are shot down on the outskirts of the city," emphasized the head of the Regional Military Administration.

FPV drones

The enemy is also attacking the region's logistics routes with FFPVV drones. A set of measures has already been developed to combat them.

"First, we are providing our units with detection devices – Chuika and Dzyga drone detectors. The first batch will be handed over to the Patrol Police to protect personnel and civilians. We are also increasing the volume of anti-drone tunnel construction. We will improve them so that they can withstand bad weather," said the head of the RMA.