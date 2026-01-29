Minor FSB agent who was preparing explosion at Ukrzaliznytsia station in Khmelnytskyi region exposed

The Security Service's counterintelligence prevented another Russian sabotage attack on Ukraine's transport infrastructure.

As a result of pre-emptive measures in the Khmelnytskyi region, a minor FSB agent who was preparing to blow up a local Ukrzaliznytsia railway station was detained, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the investigation

The investigation established that the order from the Russian Federation was carried out by a 16-year-old local resident recruited by the enemy. The occupiers recruited the young man when he was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels after being expelled from a vocational school for academic failure.

Following the instructions of his FSB handler, the suspect first visited local Ukrzaliznytsia stations to determine which of them had the heaviest traffic. Then, on the handler's orders, he purchased and secretly installed a video camera with remote access for the FSB opposite one of the stations.

In this way, the occupiers hoped to track the time and number of trains heading towards the frontline regions.

The agent then purchased components to make a homemade explosive device, which he was to plant near the Ukrzaliznytsia facility for remote detonation.

SSU counterintelligence officers exposed the perpetrator in advance, documented his criminal actions and detained him.

During a search, components for the explosive device and a mobile phone with evidence of his work for the FSB were seized.

Investigators from the Security Service informed the agent that he was suspected of high treason committed under martial law.

The perpetrator is in custody.

He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.









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