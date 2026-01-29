International cocaine supply channel blocked in Zakarpattia: drugs worth million dollars seized

In Zakarpattia, police officers blocked an international cocaine supply channel.

It has been established that members of the criminal group organised drug trafficking from European Union countries with subsequent distribution in various regions of Ukraine, in particular in Zakarpattia and Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

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Cocaine was transported to Uzhhorod in international parcels

Two suspects were detained in accordance with legal procedure. They face up to twelve years in prison with confiscation of property.

As established by operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in Zakarpattia region, the organiser of the drug business was a 27-year-old resident of Zakarpattia, who involved several accomplices in criminal activity.

The cocaine was secretly imported into Ukraine under the guise of international postal items. After receiving the drugs, they were delivered to a rented warehouse, where the "goods" were stored, redistributed and prepared for sale. The packaged cocaine was then sent to the capital.

Law enforcement officers documented the shipment of six pressed cocaine bricks weighing about one kilogram each. While receiving another batch of postal items containing drugs, the police detained one of the group members. The organiser of the drug trafficking was detained in Uzhhorod at his place of residence.

During searches of the apartments, warehouse and vehicles of the suspects, law enforcement officers seized narcotic and psychotropic substances - cocaine, methamphetamine and mephedrone. They also seized computer equipment, mobile phones, packaging materials, postal receipts, cash and rough notes.

The approximate value of the seized drugs on the black market exceeds $1 million.

Two suspects were detained. They have been notified of their suspicion of illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, transfer or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, committed by an organised group.

Law enforcement officers are currently identifying other individuals involved in the crime with the aim of bringing them to justice.





















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