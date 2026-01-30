Russians launched 799 strikes on Zaporizhzhia and region: three people were wounded and infrastructure facilities were damaged

Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 799 strikes on 33 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. At night, they struck Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Injured due to shelling

"A 67-year-old man and women aged 48 and 57 were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on the regional centre and Zaporizhzhia district," the report said.

What did the Russians use to attack?

Russian troops used aircraft, drones, multiple launch rocket systems, and artillery to attack the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian troops carried out 14 air strikes on Kushuhum, Malokaterynivka, Barvinivka, Lyubytske, Novoye Pole, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersia, Charivne, and Kopani.

493 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Novomykolaivka, Tavriiske, Sofiivka, Spasivka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Dobropillia, and Kosivtseve.

See more: Russians strike residential building in Zaporizhzhia, - RMA. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Seven MLRS strikes were delivered on Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Pryluky, and Dobropillia.

285 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Pryluky.

Damage

It is noted that 132 reports of damage to housing and infrastructure facilities were received.

What preceded it?

We will remind you that on the night of 30 January, the Russians struck a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.