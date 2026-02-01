No heating in building on Beresteyskyi Avenue for over two weeks: after publicity, relevant teams arrived at scene

A building on Beresteyskyi Avenue in Kyiv has been without heating for over two weeks. All attempts to restart the heating system have failed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by Iryna Tsylik, who lives in this building.

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Two weeks without heating

"Please help. My neighbours and I are almost in despair. Our building with 10 entrances on Beresteyskyi Avenue in Kyiv has been without heating for over two weeks. Every day, an active group of neighbours is ringing all the bells, trying to reach the responsible services, but the situation is not improving — all attempts to restart the heating are failing, and the services often reject our requests," the post says.

Read more: Water supply has been restored in all districts of Kyiv, but 2,600 buildings are still without heat, - Klitschko

The temperature in the apartment is +7

She noted that there are many elderly people in the building, as well as people with disabilities, and some families with children have not yet left.

"Pipes are bursting, every day there are leaks in one apartment or another... The temperature in the apartment is dropping, for example, it is now +7 in my home, but there are apartments where the situation is much worse," she added.

There is a reaction

In addition, she appealed to journalists and Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

She later thanked the journalists and noted that various groups were already on their way to the site.