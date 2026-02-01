Water supply has been restored in all districts of Kyiv, but 2,600 buildings are still without heat, - Klitschko

Water supply has been restored in all districts of Kyiv. At the same time, about 2,600 buildings remain without heating.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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The situation with heat and water

"Water supply has been restored in all districts of the capital. About 2,600 houses are still without heat. Utility workers and energy companies are working around the clock to restore heating in Kyiv residents' homes," Klitschko said.

Read more: Critical infrastructure already has power in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Dnipropetrovsk region, - Shmyhal

What preceded this?

As reported, on the morning of 31 January, the metro was shut down due to low voltage. Kyiv and the Kyiv region switched to emergency power cuts.

According to Kyivvodokanal, the entire city of Kyiv is without water supply due to a power system failure.

According to media reports, Ukraine is experiencing a blackout due to a large-scale accident in the power grid.

The Ministry of Energy promises that power will be restored within the next 2-3 hours.

Later, the Ministry of Energy reported that the power system is gradually recovering after the accident and that power will be restored within the next few hours.

Read more: All three metro lines in Kyiv are resuming operation, - Klitschko