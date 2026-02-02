Russian drone attacks municipal service vehicle in Sumy region: three injured

On February 2, in the Verkhno Syrovatka community of Sumy district, Russian troops attacked a municipal service vehicle with a UAV, wounding three men.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Sumy region prosecutor's office.

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"According to the investigation, on February 2, 2026, at around 1:00 p.m., in the Verkhno Syrovatka community of Sumy district, the enemy attacked with a UAV a vehicle intended for the collection of solid household waste," the statement said.

As a result of the attack by the occupiers, three men aged 48, 55 and 56 were wounded.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, are documenting the aftermath of the attack

Read more: Russian FPV drones hit Sumy region border communities, leaving one killed and one wounded







See more: Russian FPV drones hit Sumy region border communities, leaving one killed and one wounded