Shelling in Sumy region: one man killed, three wounded, significant damage

One dead and three wounded, Sumy region police document yet another crime committed by the occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

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Shelling during the day

Over the past day, Russian troops fired on 32 settlements in the Sumy region using various types of weapons.

Consequences

As a result of enemy attacks , a 40-year-old man was killed and three other people were wounded. Significant damage to civilian infrastructure was also recorded: six apartment buildings, 13 private homes, seven cars, farm buildings, a shop, a lyceum and a dormitory building were damaged.

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Police investigation teams and explosives experts worked at the sites of the shelling, inspecting the areas, recording the consequences of the attacks and collecting evidence.