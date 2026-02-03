Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of February 3

On the evening of February 3, Russian forces attacked Ukraine using strike drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a message from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders are taking all necessary measures to repel the air attack and ensure the security of the airspace.

Movement of strike UAVs

7:11 p.m. - An enemy UAV was reported heading toward Kharkiv from the north.

7:18 p.m. - The missile threat involving a MiG-31K was lifted.

7:35 p.m. - A UAV was reported heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the south.

Updated information

At 8:45 p.m. — UAVs heading toward Kharkiv from the north.

At 8:54 p.m. — Zaporizhzhia: enemy UAVs in the area of the city.

At 9:10 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs toward Donetsk region.

At 9:37 p.m. — Enemy tactical aviation activity in the northeastern direction. Threat of the use of aerial weapons against frontline regions.

At 9:44 p.m. — Enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs toward Sumy region.

Updated information

At 10:27 p.m. - UAVs in Sumy region heading toward Chernihiv region.

At 10:35 p.m. - Guided aerial bomb launches by enemy tactical aviation targeting Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

At 10:49 p.m. - Group of UAVs in northern Kharkiv region heading toward Poltava region.

At 10:51 p.m. - Sumy - enemy UAVs in the city area.

Take care and stay in safe places!

Earlier, the enemy attacked a residential area in Zaporizhzhia: fires were reported in the city, there are dead and wounded.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with drones - Ukrainian Air Force