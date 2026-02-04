Agent who involved his minor son in directing Russian strikes on Dnipro is detained

The Security Service's counterintelligence unit detained another Russian military intelligence agent in Dnipro.

The suspect directed Russian air strikes on defence and industrial facilities in the frontline city, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the investigation

The investigation established that the spotter was a 63-year-old security guard at a local driving school who had been recruited by the enemy. He involved his 17-year-old schoolboy son in collaborating with the occupiers.

According to the case file, the young man, on his father's instructions, scouted and photographed the facades of enterprises that, in his opinion, could be fulfilling defence orders.

Among the priority "search targets" were private companies involved in the production and repair of aerial and ground-based drones.

The schoolboy sent the photos with the coordinates of the objects on Google Maps to his father via messenger, who summarised the data for a "report" to the GRU of the Russian Federation. At the same time, the father independently walked around the city and recorded the addresses of buildings where he noticed a concentration of Ukrainian defenders and military vehicles.

Watch more: Large-scale checks in Ukraine due to evasion of mobilisation: 110 people suspected of false deferrals. VIDEO+PHOTOS

SSU counterintelligence officers exposed the agent at the initial stage of his reconnaissance activities, documented his actions, and detained him. During a search, smartphones were seized from the perpetrators, on which they had stored information about the locations of the reconnaissance objects.

An anonymous chat with a Russian GRU "liaison" was also found on the 63-year-old suspect's mobile phone.

SSU investigators informed the detained senior agent that he was suspected of high treason committed under martial law. The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The issue of bringing his minor son to justice is currently being decided.





