Large-scale checks in Ukraine due to evasion of mobilisation: 110 people suspected of false deferrals

As part of the sixth stage of the large-scale special operation "Guardian," law enforcement officers uncovered new schemes for evading military service.

Suspicions were announced against 110 military personnel and civilians involved in the use of forged documents to avoid mobilisation or illegal dismissal from service, reports Censor.NET.

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Details of the investigation

Dozens of cases of falsification of medical certificates and documents about the alleged need to care for people with disabilities were documented. It was on the basis of these papers that men of draft age received deferrals from mobilisation or terminated their military service early.

Checks established that in some cases, the persons allegedly being cared for did not have an established disability or did not require constant care.

In other cases, medical documents contained false information about the health status of the individuals involved. There were also documented cases of illegal receipt of cash payments after fictitious dismissal from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

One of the exposed cases involved the illegal discharge of a 34-year-old resident of Odesa on the basis of a falsified conclusion by a military medical commission. After that, the man received the payments provided for by law and subsequently registered as the guardian of a relative with a disability in order to avoid re-mobilisation. The investigation established that there were no real medical grounds for dismissal.

See more: Kyiv District State Administration officials sold fictitious guardianship using persons with disabilities, - SBI AUDIO+PHOTOS

As part of a special operation, law enforcement officers conducted 128 searches in 20 regions of Ukraine and in the city of Kyiv. During the investigation, cash, mobile phones, computer equipment, medical seals, documents with signs of forgery, and rough notes were seized.

The actions of the suspects are classified under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in particular for the illegal transportation of persons across the state border, evasion of military service and mobilisation, unauthorised leaving of a military unit, forgery of documents and fraud. The sanctions for certain articles provide for up to ten years' imprisonment.

Operation "Guardian" is ongoing. Law enforcement officers continue to gather evidence and are taking measures to cancel illegally obtained deferrals and exemptions from service.

















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