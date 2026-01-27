Kyiv District State Administration officials sold fictitious guardianship using persons with disabilities, - SBI

In Kyiv, officials from one of the district state administrations were exposed for "selling" guardianship in order to obtain deferrals from mobilisation. They exploited vulnerable people for this purpose.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The district administration officials worked with incapacitated residents of the district — people with disabilities and mental disorders who had no close relatives but were not in hospitals and lived in their own homes.

See more: Smyk, Kyiv Regional State Administration official, helped men evade mobilization for $15,000. PHOTOS

They used them in their scheme.

"Without the knowledge of the incapacitated people themselves, they initiated the procedure for establishing guardianship over them. Their "clients" became their guardians — men liable for military service who wanted to obtain a deferral from mobilisation in exchange for money.

For $10,000, officials promised full support: preparation of documents, approval of decisions, and appointment of a guardian who did not actually provide care and did not even submit a full set of necessary documents," the statement said.

See more: State Bureau of Investigation detained border guard from Dnipropetrovsk region who helped men avoid mobilisation. PHOTOS

Officials also offered the "guardian" additional "bonuses." In particular, they promised to help with the lifelong placement of an incapacitated person in a medical facility. In this case, the guardian would have access to the person's apartment and property, and in the future, the opportunity to register the property as their own after the death of the ward.

According to the investigation, there were many more such cases, but so far two episodes of illegal activity have been documented.

The officials were caught while receiving part of the illegal benefit - 3,000 US dollars.

Read more: Over million hryvnias for evading mobilisation: corruption schemes exposed in several regions, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTOS

Currently, three officials have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - receipt of illegal benefits by an official, combined with extortion, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons.

The article provides for up to 10 years' imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspects in the form of detention with the right to post bail in the amount of almost 2 million hryvnias is being decided.

Other persons who may be involved in the commission of a criminal offence are also being identified.

Watch more: Over UAH 5.8 mln for mobilization evasion: smuggling channels for military-age men uncovered in three regions. VIDEO





