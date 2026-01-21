Smyk, Kyiv Regional State Administration official, helped men evade mobilization for $15,000

Law enforcement agencies have dismantled another large-scale draft evasion scheme in Kyiv and detained the first deputy head of one of the capital’s district state administrations who was involved in the scheme.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

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Law enforcement officials have not named the suspect, but according to a source at UP, it is the first deputy head of the Solomyanskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, Oleksandr Smyk.

What is known about the scheme?

As the investigation established, the official forged documents to fictitiously "enlist" clients into units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and later arranged for their removal from military records on the basis of fabricated medical diagnoses.

The cost of such a "service" ranged from 15 to 20 thousand US dollars per client.

See more: State Bureau of Investigation detained border guard from Dnipropetrovsk region who helped men avoid mobilisation. PHOTOS

To organize the scheme, the suspect used his own connections at the district Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support and involved an accomplice to prepare the forged documents.

According to the pre-trial investigation, the official and his accomplices helped at least 190 conscripts and military personnel evade military service.

Detentions, searches, and notices of suspicion.

Law enforcement agencies documented the scheme and detained the official and his accomplice.

During searches, investigators found forged medical and military registration documents, seals of military units, and smartphones containing evidence of the criminal scheme.

Investigators of the Security Service have served a notice of suspicion on the district state administration official and his accomplice under Parts 3 and 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, and Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of and aiding and abetting draft evasion by means of self-mutilation or other methods, committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy under martial law).

The issue of selecting a preventive measure in the form of pre-trial detention is being decided. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison.

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