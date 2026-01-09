Over million hryvnias for evading mobilisation: corruption schemes exposed in several regions, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTOS

A number of corruption schemes related to evading mobilisation and illegally influencing the decisions of officials in the field of military service have been exposed.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As noted, in exchange for monetary compensation, the suspects promised to "resolve issues" related to mobilisation, in particular, to transfer military personnel to rear units, remove individuals from the wanted list, influence the decisions of relevant officials, or organise illegal travel abroad.

In the exposed episodes, the total amount of illegal benefits is almost 1.3 million hryvnias. Five people have already been notified of the suspicion.

It is reported that several incidents have been recorded since the beginning of January this year.

See more: SSU and National Police exposed seven organisers of "draft dodging schemes" in various regions of Ukraine. PHOTOS

Odesa region

Law enforcement officers detained an official of the border guard detachment who is suspected of extorting and receiving illegal benefits for transferring active military personnel from the combat zone to their permanent deployment location in Odesa, as well as for facilitating the conscription of civilians without further deployment to the combat zone. According to the investigation, he received $1,000 and $5,000.

A man who offered to organise the illegal departure of a conscript to the unrecognised Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic for 11,000 euros was also exposed.

Kyiv region

A military serviceman promised to facilitate the transfer of a man to the rear and the fictitious employment of his acquaintance at an enterprise considered critically important, using his personal connections, for 8,500 dollars.

Read more: 19,000 cases of evading mobilisation registered: far fewer convictions, - media

Volyn region

A law enforcement official helped remove a conscript from the wanted list and make changes to state registers for $1,500. He has been suspended from his position, and the possible involvement of other persons, in particular employees of the TCR and SS, is being investigated.

See more: Smuggling to Hungary for $29,000: three evaders detained in Zakarpattia – State Border Guard Service. PHOTOS

Zakarpattia region

A military serviceman was exposed who promised to transfer a soldier to rear service for 4,000 US dollars and subsequently to facilitate his dismissal from the Armed Forces of Ukraine on health grounds. The suspect was detained after receiving part of the funds and is currently in custody.

What are the charges?

The suspects were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Depending on the offence committed, they are charged, in particular, with illegally transporting persons across the state border of Ukraine, aiding and abetting in obtaining unlawful benefits, and obtaining unlawful benefits for influencing decision-making.

See more: In Zaporizhzhia, unit commander through whom staff members received "combat" payments to be tried. PHOTO

Pre-trial investigations are being conducted by investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation and the National Police, with operational support from the Security Service of Ukraine and procedural guidance from the Office of the Prosecutor General and specialised prosecutors in the field of defence.



