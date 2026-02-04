National Police detain gang members and seize drugs worth 5 million hryvnias
The National Police detained members of a drug trafficking group and seized drugs worth 5 million hryvnias.
The criminal operation was organized by a 29-year-old resident of Kyiv region, Censor.NET reports.
Details
Near his place of residence, he set up a greenhouse with the necessary equipment, where cannabis was grown, dried, processed, and prepared for further sale.
The cannabis was sold in bricks weighing 600–1,000 grams at prices ranging from 60,000 to 100,000 hryvnias, including to different regions of the country and to places of imprisonment.
The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is currently being decided. Measures are ongoing to identify other persons involved in the drug trafficking operation.
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