Ukrainian manufacturer brings certified UDM VORMELA demining machine to market

A Ukrainian company has received a certificate of conformity for the UDM VORMELA light remote-controlled demining machine. The machine is capable of clearing 1,500–2,500 sq m per hour, depending on the soil type and shrub density. The declared soil processing depth is up to 25 centimeters.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture said this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Machine specifications

The machine’s working tool is a hammer mulcher that protects the main platform from the detonation of hand grenades, unexploded artillery fragmentation submunitions, anti-personnel mines, and other small explosive hazards.

The UDM VORMELA hull is protected with Mars 500 armored steel, providing a critical level of protection against fragments and a blast wave.

In addition to the working tool, UDM VORMELA has other types of attachments: a skeleton bucket and a standard bucket, a pallet loader, and a tilting blade. This allows a larger scope of work to be performed on site. The machine also has two chassis configurations: solid rubber wheels or add-on tracks.

Read more: New command for unmanned air defence systems created, - Syrskyi

Maintenance – on the territory of Ukraine

The manufacturer provides servicing and repairs in Ukraine. The machine weighs six tonnes, and no special transport is required to move it.

The manufacturer, despite using foreign components in the machine such as a JOHN DEERE engine and PROCLAIN hydraulics, emphasizes a high level of localization and plans to submit documents to participate in the "Made in Ukraine" program.

Read more: Soldiers have already ordered 240,000 drones for combat points through Brave1 Market, - Fedorov

If the application is approved, future buyers of the machine will receive 15% cashback, which is a significant competitive advantage for the manufacturer.