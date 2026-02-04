New command for unmanned air defence systems created, - Syrskyi

Drone Industry

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have created a new command for unmanned air defence systems to combat enemy UAVs.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Thus, the Commander-in-Chief listened to reports on the effectiveness of destroying "shaheds" with various types of interceptor drones.

According to Syrskyi, Ukrainian-made equipment demonstrated high results in January.

Read more: Frontline situation, Russian strikes on energy sector, air defense shortages: Syrskyi addresses Ukraine–NATO Council meeting

"We are seeing positive progress in the formation of newly created divisions of interceptor drones.

Additional crews are being trained. Hundreds of UAV crews have already been transferred to the operational control of the Air Force group — they are performing tasks in the I-III echelons of interception. At the same time, we are strengthening anti-drone protection of key administrative centres in frontline regions," the statement said.

See more: Strengthening defenses and preserving soldiers’ lives: Syrskyi meets with combat unit commanders. PHOTOS

Small air defence

Syrskyi noted that "small air defence" is one of the most dynamic and technologically advanced areas of modern warfare.

"A new command for unmanned air defence systems has been created in the Armed Forces. Highly professional officers with combat experience have been assigned to the Air Force command staff by my orders. They provided practical proposals for the development of ’small air defence,‘ as a result of which the necessary management decisions were made," he explained.

Read more: Syrskyi announced preparation of new offensive operations by Armed Forces of Ukraine: "You cannot win by defending"

The work of Ukrainian and European manufacturers is also important in this area, as is the supply of radar stations, UAVs and UAV interceptors from Western partners.

"The enemy is constantly improving its weapons, in particular by equipping strike drones with Starlink satellite communication terminals and using complex weather conditions and other tactical solutions.

The additional involvement of army aviation continues. In total, army aviation helicopters have already destroyed 5,830 enemy air attack weapons," Syrskyi concluded.

Read more: Syrskyi: Russia intends to launch up to 1,000 drones over Ukraine every day