Strengthening defenses and preserving soldiers’ lives: Syrskyi meets with combat unit commanders

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a working meeting with commanders of military units directly carrying out combat missions at the front.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the meeting

They reviewed the operational situation in detail and summarized practical experience of actions in the complex and dynamic conditions of modern combat. Particular attention was focused on the commander’s role in maintaining command and control and unit resilience, effective coordination, logistic support, and the organization of medical evacuation, as well as addressing problem issues on the ground.

Taking into account the enemy’s buildup of reserves and intensification of offensive actions, they assessed changes in its tactics and possible scenarios for how the situation may develop. They identified priority steps to strengthen the resilience of the defense and maximize the preservation of personnel’s lives.

Read more: General Staff: 66 combat engagements recorded at front since start of day

Recognition of servicemen

He separately recognized servicemen who demonstrated courage, endurance, and high professionalism in battles. He presented honorary breast badges, the "Steel Cross", the "Silver Cross", and the "Military Honor" Cross, as a sign of gratitude for bravery, skill, and dedication to serving Ukraine.





"Thank you to all the commanders and soldiers for their daily hard work and resilience. Glory to Ukraine!" wrote Syrskyi.

Read more: Frontline situation, Russian strikes on energy sector, air defense shortages: Syrskyi addresses Ukraine–NATO Council meeting