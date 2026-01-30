General Staff: 66 combat engagements recorded at front since start of day

Since the beginning of the day, 66 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of areas near settlements, including Yanzhulivka, Yasna Poliana, Hremiach, and Buchky in Chernihiv region; and Bezsalivka, Ryzhivka, Tovstodubove, and Rohizne in Sumy region.

Fighting in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 54 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our units, including two with multiple launch rocket systems.

Watch more: "Osa" air defence system and enemy logistics in occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region have been hit, - General Staff. VIDEO

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka, and Vovchansk. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance toward Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosynove. A total of four combat engagements have taken place in this direction, two of which are currently ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders in the area of Zarichne and toward Druzheliubivka and Drobyshcheve. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops toward Zakitne and in the area of Dronivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 offensive actions near the settlements of Shcherbynivka and Sofiivka and toward Illinivka, Stepanivka, and Novopavlivka. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day Russian occupiers have made 25 attempts to push our troops from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward Ivanivka and Rodynske. The Defense Forces are holding back the assault and have already repelled 23 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked four times, in the areas of Rybne and Zlahoda and toward Oleksandrohrad.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,237,400 people (+830 per day), 11,613 tanks, 36,733 artillery systems, 23,965 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia and Olenokostiantynivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked our defenders’ positions once in the area of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack.

"No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions at this time. Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear," the General Staff noted.

Read more: Russian "Nebo-SVU" radar worth $100 million hit in TOT Luhansk region, - General Staff