"Osa" air defence system and enemy logistics in occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region have been hit, - General Staff

Ukrainian defence forces have struck a Russian air defence system and a number of logistical facilities belonging to the invaders in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Osa" air defence system

Yesterday, an "Osa" anti-aircraft missile system was detected and destroyed near the village of Semenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. A direct hit on the target was recorded.

Watch more: Drones of 5th SAB destroyed enemy MLRS, camouflaged among ruined buildings. VIDEO

Enemy logistics

The location of the repair unit of a separate enemy special forces brigade near Tokmak, the logistics depots of an artillery regiment near Okhrymivka, and the facilities of the 76th Airborne Assault Division in the Kyrylivka area were also hit.

The occupiers' losses are currently being clarified.

Watch more: Near Pokrovsk, drones of 155th Brigade destroy Russian assault groups. VIDEO