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News Photo Situation in the Donetsk region
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Russia is deploying troops to north of Donetsk region – Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

Russian troops are moving en masse from the Berdiansk direction via Novoazovsk and Russia’s Rostov region to the north of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Centre for the Study of Occupation, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia is transferring troops to the north of Donetsk Oblast

According to him, only manpower and transport are being transferred - trucks without tactical markings, moving in several columns. At least 40 trucks are being moved per day.

Andriushchenko noted that the format of the enemy troops' movement is unusual and visually atypical.

See more: Occupation authorities report detention of Myrnohrad resident for "insulting" Russian army. PHOTO

Russia is transferring troops to the north of Donetsk Oblast

Read more: Lyman faces most difficult situation in Donetsk region: about 3,500 civilians remain, outskirts under fire – Filashkin

Author: 

Russia (14285) Donetsk region (6110) Petro Andriuschenko (265)
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