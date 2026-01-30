Occupation authorities report detention of Myrnohrad resident for "insulting" Russian army

The occupation authorities have reported the detention of a resident of Myrnohrad for "insulting" the Russian army.

Occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region said they had detained a resident of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region, who was forced to publicly apologize for allegedly insulting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET reports, journalist Denys Kazanskyi wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

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In reports by occupation-linked outlets, Myrnohrad is referred to as "Dimitrov".

According to them, the man was detained by officers of Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs in the area of Avdiivka.

According to the occupiers, a "preventive conversation" was held with him, after which a video of his apology was published.

The reports say the detainee said his behavior was the result of "Ukrainian propaganda and fear".

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