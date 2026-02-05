Hand warmer as symbol of survival: UN diplomats reminded of Ukrainians suffering from aftermath of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Participants in a special event held as part of the 64th session of the UN Commission for Social Development in New York received a gift from the Ukrainian side, small hand warmers bearing the inscription "It’s cold. But we stand". In this way, diplomats were reminded of Ukrainians who are forced to keep warm with hand warmers due to a lack of heating as a result of Russian attacks.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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In her speech, Development Director of the SpivDiia charitable foundation Anna Biloshapka emphasized that this year, a hand warmer has become a symbol of survival for millions of Ukrainians.

"In a reality where, because of strikes on energy infrastructure, millions of people are left without heating, without electricity and without water, this small item becomes part of everyday life. A life where the main task is to make it through the night. Another night, when the temperature outside drops to -4 degrees Fahrenheit, and in the homes of Ukrainian families, children, adults and the elderly, it does not rise above 48 degrees Fahrenheit. Yes, it’s cold. But we stand," Biloshapka said.

She suggested that event participants activate the hand warmers by pressing them to get a few hours of warmth.

See more: About 100,000 families left without heat after Russian attacks on energy facilities in Kharkiv, Shmyhal says. PHOTO