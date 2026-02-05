About 100,000 families left without heat after Russian attacks on energy facilities in Kharkiv, Shmyhal says. PHOTO

As a result of Russian attacks on energy facilities in Kharkiv, about 100,000 families have been left without a centralized heat supply.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian attacks on energy facilities in Kharkiv

Today, Shmyhal visited energy facilities in Kharkiv that were damaged as a result of Russian attacks. According to him, about 100,000 families have been left without a centralized heat supply.

Read more: Shmyhal: Power outage schedules may worsen

Repair work

"I inspected the progress of repair work. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore light and heat," the minister said.

He stressed that the damage is significant and thanked the repair crews for their hard work.

Read more: New power outages in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy and Odesa regions due to Russian shelling, - Ukrenergo

Engineering protection

In addition, Shmyhal reviewed engineering protection at a facility that was damaged after shelling. Thanks to this protection, key equipment can be preserved.

Read more: Significant part of "Shaheds" were shot down by interceptor drones tonight, - Zelenskyy

"We discussed the urgent needs of Kharkiv’s energy workers. I instructed that the necessary equipment be transferred from the Energy Ministry hub for rapid recovery. We are preparing relevant requests to partners," he added.