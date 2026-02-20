Two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region were under enemy attack: three wounded. PHOTO

On 20 February, the enemy attacked the Nikopol and Samar districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 60 times with drones and artillery, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka were under attack.

Three people were wounded. A 54-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were hospitalised.

Infrastructure, more than 10 private houses, a high-rise building, a dormitory, a fire station and rescue vehicles were damaged.

See more: Occupiers attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region almost 40 times: three people wounded. PHOTO

Samar district

Homes were destroyed in the Pishchanka community of the Samar district.

See more: Russians attacked Synelnykove and Nikopol districts: one man killed, administrative buildings and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS