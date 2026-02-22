596 strikes per day in Zaporizhzhia region: two people killed in Orikhiv. PHOTOS

Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 596 strikes on 41 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, and the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims of shelling

Yesterday, two men aged 64 and 76 were killed in Orikhiv as a result of an enemy drone strike.

Attacked settlements

Russian troops carried out 21 air strikes on Komyshuvakha, Novooleksandrivka, Yuliivka, Shevchenkivskyi, Tavriiskyi, Liubytskyi, Rozivka, Barvynivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Myrne, Luhivske, Dolynka, Novoukrainka, Charivne, Horko, and Verkhnia Tersia.

See also: Defence forces regain control of a number of settlements on the administrative border between Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, - Voloshyn

What did the Russians use to attack?

It is noted that Russian troops attacked the region with drones, MLRS and artillery.

313 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked: Kushuhum, Novomykolaivka, Sofiivka, Lyubymivka, Mykhailivka, Mykhailo-Lukashiv, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Pavlivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Dorozhnyanka, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Pryluky.

Four MLRS strikes were delivered on the territory of Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, and Novodanilivka.

258 artillery strikes were carried out on the territories of Stepnogorsk, Primorsky, Stepove, Maly Shcherbaky, Hulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnyanka, Zelenoye, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, and Pryluky.

See also on Censor.NET: Consequences of attacks on Zaporizhzhia: 7 wounded, 679 strikes per day. PHOTOS

Damage

There were 73 reports of damage to homes, cars and infrastructure.

Consequences of the shelling









