Armed Forces of Ukraine have completed third cycle of project phase on psychological support for military personnel, - General Staff. PHOTOS
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have completed the third training cycle as part of a project to provide psychological support and restore the combat readiness of military personnel.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
During January-February 2026, 36 practical training sessions were conducted in the armed forces, and 1,100 military personnel of various categories received professional psychological support.
"The main efforts of the team of psychologists involved in the project were aimed at strengthening the psychological resilience of the Armed Forces personnel in conditions of high-intensity combat operations.
During the training sessions, work was done to overcome negative mental states, teach techniques for emotional and volitional mobilisation, and provide individual psychological counselling to military personnel who needed it," the statement said.
Special attention was also paid to fulfilling additional targeted requests from military unit commanders in the area of psychological support for personnel in response to the real challenges faced by combat units.
About the project
The overall coordination of the NATO project in the armed forces is carried out by the Main Directorate of Psychological Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The executive partner of the project is the League of Officers NGO, which has been actively working in the field of psychological support for servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2014.
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