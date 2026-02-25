20 thousand dollars for "reservation" - in Kropyvnytskyi, SBI detained officer of regional TCR and SS. VIDEO+PHOTOS

With the assistance of the Security Service of Ukraine, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation exposed a serviceman of the Kirovohrad Regional TCR and SS who had organised a scheme to earn money by evading mobilisation.

According to the investigation, the officer had effectively introduced a system of "paid services" for conscripts, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The amounts depended on the desired result:

6,000 dollars - removal from the wanted list and release from the TCR after forced delivery;

up to $20,000 - registration of "reservation" from mobilisation or change of status to limited fitness;

from $20,000 - complete exclusion from military registration "turnkey".

Before receiving the money, the official accompanied the "clients" to currency exchange points, where he checked the authenticity of the banknotes and tried to make sure that they were not marked.

On 19 February 2026, the serviceman received a second tranche of $20,000 from another client for processing the reservation. After being exposed, he tried to escape and nearly ran over law enforcement officers, but was detained.

The suspect has been notified of suspicion of receiving unlawful benefits by an official. The court chose a preventive measure - detention with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of 2 million hryvnias.

The article provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are establishing the full circle of persons involved.











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