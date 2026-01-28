Official of Lviv TCR is suspected of concealing property and official forgery, - State Bureau of Investigation

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations have notified the current head of one of the departments of the Lviv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support that he is under suspicion. The official is suspected of concealing property in his declarations and falsely registering an acquaintance for military service.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

What is the official suspected of?

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have notified the current head of one of the departments of the Lviv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support of their suspicion. He previously headed one of the district recruitment and social support centers. The official is suspected of deliberately concealing property in his declarations, as well as illegally entering data about the alleged military service of a man of draft age.

In his declarations for 2023 and 2024, the colonel did not mention an apartment in a new building in Lviv worth over 1.8 million hryvnias. The property rights to the apartment were registered in his wife's name, but according to the law, this property was subject to mandatory declaration.

In addition, in April 2025, while serving as head of the district TCR and SS, the official, without legal grounds, entered data about his acquaintance into the official databases as someone who was allegedly performing military service. In reality, the man was actually at home, which allowed him to move freely and avoid mobilization measures.

Aware of the possible liability for illegal actions in his previous position, the official initiated his transfer to Lviv. Investigators are currently determining whether the management of the regional TCR and SS were aware of these facts.

See more: Kyiv District State Administration officials sold fictitious guardianship using persons with disabilities, - SBI AUDIO+PHOTOS

The colonel faces up to two years of restricted freedom

The colonel has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—intentional inclusion of false information in a declaration—as well as under Part 1 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—unauthorized alteration of information in automated systems.

The sanctions under these articles provide for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for up to two years.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

SBI employees are investigating all circumstances of the case, the possible involvement of other officials, and the existence of similar facts in other departments.