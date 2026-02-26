In Vinnytsia region, 20 residential buildings were damaged as result of Russian UAV strike: windows were broken and walls cracked. PHOTOS
On the morning of 26 February, the Vinnytsia region came under a massive air attack by the enemy. The Russians attacked the region with drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Natalia Zabolotna.
"About 20 residential buildings in the Vinnytsia region were damaged as a result of enemy shelling
Windows and doors were broken, roofs were damaged. In some rooms, walls were cracked," the report said.
A woman was injured as a result of the Russian attack. Zabolotna stressed that she is already receiving the necessary assistance.
Consequences of the enemy attack
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