In Vinnytsia region, 20 residential buildings were damaged as result of Russian UAV strike: windows were broken and walls cracked. PHOTOS

On the morning of 26 February, the Vinnytsia region came under a massive air attack by the enemy. The Russians attacked the region with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Natalia Zabolotna.

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"About 20 residential buildings in the Vinnytsia region were damaged as a result of enemy shelling

Windows and doors were broken, roofs were damaged. In some rooms, walls were cracked," the report said.

A woman was injured as a result of the Russian attack. Zabolotna stressed that she is already receiving the necessary assistance.

Read also on Censor.NET: Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia on 26 February: fires in high-rise buildings and shopping centres. Nine people injured (updated). PHOTO report

Consequences of the enemy attack











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