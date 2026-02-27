3.5-year-old child and man injured as result of night attack on Odesa region by Russian Federation. PHOTOS
Russian invaders attacked the Odesa region with strike drones.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Civilian and port infrastructure were targeted by ruscists.
"Unfortunately, two people were injured - a 3.5-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man. Both were hospitalised in a moderate condition. They are receiving all necessary medical care.
Damage has been reported to port tanks and a construction crane, the facade and windows of a residential building, cars, a medical facility, and a kindergarten building has been destroyed," the report said.
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