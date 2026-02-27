Enemy struck Kupiansk district with drone: body of deceased man was recovered from rubble. PHOTOS
On 26 February, at around 9:40 p.m., Russian troops launched an attack with two unmanned aerial vehicles, presumably of the Geran-2 type, on a private residential area in the village of Pidseredne, Kupiansk district.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
The attack destroyed and damaged residential buildings.
Rescuers recovered the body of a deceased man from the rubble. His wife was injured.
Consequences of the attack
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