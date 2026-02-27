Enemy struck Kupiansk district with drone: body of deceased man was recovered from rubble. PHOTOS

On 26 February, at around 9:40 p.m., Russian troops launched an attack with two unmanned aerial vehicles, presumably of the Geran-2 type, on a private residential area in the village of Pidseredne, Kupiansk district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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The attack destroyed and damaged residential buildings.

Rescuers recovered the body of a deceased man from the rubble. His wife was injured.

See more: Massive UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia: houses on fire, four people injured, including one teenager. PHOTO

Consequences of the attack



















