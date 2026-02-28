Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war – about 1,265,900 people (+770 per day), 11,707 tanks, 37,663 artillery systems, 24,102 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated approximately 1,265,900 Russian invaders, including 770 over the past day.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Total enemy combat losses:
- personnel – about 1,265,900 (+770) persons
- tanks – 11,707 (+1) units
- armoured combat vehicles – 24,102 (+5) units
- artillery systems – 37,663 (+32) units
- MLRS – 1,661 (+2) units
- air defence systems – 1,305 (+0) units
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 348 (+0) units
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 149,637 (+1,616) units.
- cruise missiles – 4,384 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 29 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- Automotive and fuel tanks – 80,329 (+149) units.
- special equipment – 4,075 (+0) units.
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