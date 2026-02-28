Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war – about 1,265,900 people (+770 per day), 11,707 tanks, 37,663 artillery systems, 24,102 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated approximately 1,265,900 Russian invaders, including 770 over the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Total enemy combat losses:

personnel – about 1,265,900 (+770) persons

tanks – 11,707 (+1) units

armoured combat vehicles – 24,102 (+5) units

artillery systems – 37,663 (+32) units

MLRS – 1,661 (+2) units

air defence systems – 1,305 (+0) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 348 (+0) units

Operational-tactical UAVs – 149,637 (+1,616) units.

cruise missiles – 4,384 (+0) units

ships / boats – 29 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

Automotive and fuel tanks – 80,329 (+149) units.

special equipment – 4,075 (+0) units.

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