Saved four comrades: soldier, photographer and cinematographer Vadym Tykhonovskyi killed on front line. PHOTO

Soldier, photographer and cinematographer Vadym Tykhonovskyi was killed on the front line. Today, 2 March, the defender was laid to rest.

This was reported on Facebook by the Educational and Scientific Institute of Journalism of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

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Creative career

The institute said that Vadym was born on 21 November 1996 in Kyiv. He was a photographer and cinematographer.

In 2019, he participated in "Kinoko" – a short documentary film competition, where he presented the film "Creation".



Photo - Educational and Scientific Institute of Journalism of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

He worked with theatres in Kyiv, creating reports on theatre performances and artistic events, including the Biennale of Scenography.

"His portrait works were distinguished by deep psychological insight, sharp vision and bold composition – this is how his own artistic style was formed. Teachers and classmates remember Vadym as an inspired artist, a dreamer, a bright and sincere person," said the institute.

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In the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war

With the start of the full-scale war, he was drafted into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He served in the 78th SAAR, and was later seconded to the 225th SAR. He qualified as a UAV operator.

On 22 July 2025, Vadym went missing in the area of the village of Kindrativka in the Sumy region during an attack on the enemy.

His death was recently officially confirmed. It also became known that Vadym died as a hero, saving four of his comrades.

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