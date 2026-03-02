Russians strike Zaporizhzhia district with KABs: three wounded. PHOTOS
Russians launched air strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district of the Zaporizhzhia region. Three people were injured.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.
Three injured
"A 61-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were injured as a result of Russian air strikes. Another 67-year-old woman was rescued by emergency services," the report said.
Destruction
Two private residential buildings were destroyed at one address, and a fire broke out. Emergency services rescued a woman from under the rubble of the destroyed building. She refused hospitalisation.
At another address, an outbuilding was destroyed and caught fire.
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