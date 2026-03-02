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News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Russians strike Zaporizhzhia district with KABs: three wounded. PHOTOS

Russians launched air strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district of the Zaporizhzhia region. Three people were injured.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

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Three injured

"A 61-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man were injured as a result of Russian air strikes. Another 67-year-old woman was rescued by emergency services," the report said.

Russia struck the Zaporizhzhia district with guided bombs

Read more: Ruscists attacked Zaporizhzhia region 664 times in day: houses, cars, and infrastructure were damaged

Destruction 

Two private residential buildings were destroyed at one address, and a fire broke out. Emergency services rescued a woman from under the rubble of the destroyed building. She refused hospitalisation.

Russia struck the Zaporizhzhia district with guided bombs

At another address, an outbuilding was destroyed and caught fire.

Russia struck the Zaporizhzhia district with guided bombs

Read more: Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia district with guided aerial bombs: two children injured

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shoot out (17532) Zaporizhzhia region (2125) GAB (384) Zaporizkyy district (379)
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