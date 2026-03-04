Car arsonist detained in Lviv, - police. PHOTOS

In Lviv, police detained a suspect in the arson of two cars.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the Lviv region police.

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The suspect, a 36-year-old resident of Zakarpattia, faces up to ten years in prison for his actions. He committed the crime out of hooliganism.









Details

It has been established that on 27 February, at around 1:20 a.m., on Korotka Street in Lviv, the perpetrator set fire to a Skoda Oktavia car and then a Volkswagen Jetta car, which the owners had left on the street near their house.

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"An investigative team and employees of other services of Police Department No. 1 of the Lviv District Police Department No. 2, employees of the Patrol Police Department in the Lviv region, and rescuers from the State Emergency Service worked at the scene. The fires were localised, there were no casualties, and the vehicles were significantly damaged by the fire," the report said.

Arrest

Through the measures taken, law enforcement officers established the whereabouts of the perpetrator, a 36-year-old resident of the Zakarpattia region, and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

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Investigators from the territorial police department, under the procedural guidance of the Frankivsk District Prosecutor's Office, informed him that he was suspected of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 194 (Intentional destruction or damage to property) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to ten years.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the court has imposed a preventive measure on the suspect - detention without the right to bail.