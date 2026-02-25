Young man and minor girl burned three Tesla cars in Kyiv on order, - prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS

A 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old boy were detained in Kyiv for burning three Tesla cars in the Sviatoshynskyi district on commission.

This was reported by the press service of the capital's prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

On one of the Telegram channels offering part-time jobs, the guy was initially offered 800-1000 hryvnias to photograph premium cars and send the photos to the customer. The customer was primarily interested in Mercedes, BMW and Tesla cars.

"Later, the young man and girl were offered to set fire to the cars, with a promise to pay $2,000 for each car. Tesla cars parked near houses in the Sviatoshynskyi district were chosen as the targets of the crime.

The customer justified the need to destroy expensive cars by saying that they had been purchased with money obtained by fraud. The arson itself had to be filmed," the statement said.

See more: Man who set fire to seven cars in Kyiv on behalf of Russian Federation detained, - police. PHOTOS

The young man used a flammable substance to set the cars on fire, while the girl filmed it on her phone.

In the end, the boy was transferred 500 USDT to his crypto wallet for each car burned.

The suspects were later detained. They face imprisonment for a term of three to ten years.

Read more: SSU detained FSB agent who, under guise of fulfilling defence orders, coordinated attacks on Kyiv







