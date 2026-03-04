Russian troops shelled two districts of Zaporizhzhia region: there are injuries and damage. PHOTO

Two people were injured as a result of enemy attacks in the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling during the day

As noted, in total, the occupiers carried out 624 strikes on 36 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region during the day:

Russian troops carried out 21 air strikes on Samiilivka, Lisne, Liubytske, Veselianka, Zeleni Dibrovy, Orikhiv, Kopani, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Hirke, Preobrazhenka, Novoukrainka, Charivne, and Verkhnia Tersa.

358 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Novomykolaivka, Zarichne, Bilenke, Novoivanivka, Zhovti Kruchi, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelene, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Shcherbaky, Charivne, and Varvarivka.

Four rocket attacks were recorded in Stepove, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, and Varvarivka.

241 artillery strikes were delivered on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelene, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Charivne, and Varvarivka.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Zaporizhzhia region 664 times in day: houses, cars, and infrastructure were damaged

Consequences

There were 50 reports of damage to homes, cars and infrastructure.

See more: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia district with KABs: three wounded. PHOTOS