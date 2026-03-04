Russian troops shelled two districts of Zaporizhzhia region: there are injuries and damage. PHOTO
Two people were injured as a result of enemy attacks in the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
Shelling during the day
As noted, in total, the occupiers carried out 624 strikes on 36 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region during the day:
- Russian troops carried out 21 air strikes on Samiilivka, Lisne, Liubytske, Veselianka, Zeleni Dibrovy, Orikhiv, Kopani, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Hirke, Preobrazhenka, Novoukrainka, Charivne, and Verkhnia Tersa.
- 358 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Novomykolaivka, Zarichne, Bilenke, Novoivanivka, Zhovti Kruchi, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelene, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Shcherbaky, Charivne, and Varvarivka.
- Four rocket attacks were recorded in Stepove, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, and Varvarivka.
- 241 artillery strikes were delivered on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelene, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Charivne, and Varvarivka.
Consequences
There were 50 reports of damage to homes, cars and infrastructure.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password